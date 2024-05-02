Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Rises By 7.8%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.