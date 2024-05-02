Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Increases By 7.0%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
EDU stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $98.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
