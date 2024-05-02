Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans $0.89 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8867 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $102.66 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

