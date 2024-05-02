Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans $0.89 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8867 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $102.66 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.