Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.