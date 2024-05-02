Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

