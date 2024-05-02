SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.14 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
