SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,392. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

