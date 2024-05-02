SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $28.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

