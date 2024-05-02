Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $745.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

