Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,085. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

