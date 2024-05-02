Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

