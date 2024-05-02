StockNews.com Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Hold

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,676 shares of company stock worth $31,784,491 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.