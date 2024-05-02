Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $381.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $364.00 to $381.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.05.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.