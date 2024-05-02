Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,546 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,546 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

