Summit Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMP traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,972. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

