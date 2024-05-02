Summit Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. 194,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,490. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

