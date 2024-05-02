Summit Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,069 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,384,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,876,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $386.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,303. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

