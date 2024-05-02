Summit Financial LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LNG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.32. 174,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,073. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.