Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 123,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

