Summit Financial LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 226.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $6,419,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

SDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 3,063,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.