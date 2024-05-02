Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $910.84 and last traded at $898.20. Approximately 2,088,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,622,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $890.35.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 14.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $952.15 and its 200-day moving average is $577.91. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

