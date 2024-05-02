Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Down 0.8 %

Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 68.47 ($0.86) on Thursday. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.50 ($1.17). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.72. The firm has a market cap of £179.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eileen Carr acquired 60,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,683.71). 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

