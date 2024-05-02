Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Laurie Harris Sells 4,809 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,319 shares in the company, valued at $272,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurie Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Laurie Harris sold 411 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $3,144.15.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

