Syra Health (SYRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

Syra Health Price Performance

Shares of Syra Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,918. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

