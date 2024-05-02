Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.58, with a volume of 960675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.15.

The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.06.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

