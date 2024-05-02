TeraGo (TGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.

TeraGo Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of TGO opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. TeraGo has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TeraGo

In other news, Director Daniel Vucinic acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

