The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,086.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Several analysts have commented on BNS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

