The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 38,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. 1,811,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,841. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

