The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $167.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

