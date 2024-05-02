The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.64 on Friday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

