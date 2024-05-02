The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.38.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Clorox Price Performance
NYSE:CLX opened at $139.64 on Friday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.