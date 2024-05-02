The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.98. 1,751,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,036. The company has a market cap of $384.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $164.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

