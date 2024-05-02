The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.41. 185,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,570. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.54 and a 200 day moving average of $300.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

