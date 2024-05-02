The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Decreased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.91. 34,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,955. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.