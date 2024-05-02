TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.08.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

