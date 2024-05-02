Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,089 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,280 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 364,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 225,859 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

