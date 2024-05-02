Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $300.86, but opened at $314.98. Trane Technologies shares last traded at $323.76, with a volume of 552,064 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.39 and a 200-day moving average of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

