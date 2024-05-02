TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 24.9 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,060.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,060.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.