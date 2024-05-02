Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,651,000 after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

