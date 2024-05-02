Triumph Capital Management Has $483,000 Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Progyny were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $3,883,000. Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 772,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

PGNY opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,515 shares of company stock worth $4,570,131. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

