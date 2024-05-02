Triumph Capital Management Makes New $420,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJULFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,660,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:KJUL)

