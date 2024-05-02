Triumph Capital Management Purchases 40,678 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 180.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 31,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

