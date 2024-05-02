Triumph Capital Management Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $461.73 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.11 and its 200 day moving average is $445.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

