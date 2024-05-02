Triumph Capital Management Sells 310 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

