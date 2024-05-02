Twin Disc, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,713. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

