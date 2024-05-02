Tyler J. Wilcox Sells 8,621 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,116. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 634,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 609,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

