Tyler J. Wilcox Sells 8,621 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PEBO stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,116. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.
PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
