UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Down 14.3%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 50,425,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 193,836,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £830,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. UK Oil & Gas PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

