United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $147.78 and last traded at $147.09. Approximately 328,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,221,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

