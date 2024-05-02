Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,917 shares of company stock worth $9,412,460 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

