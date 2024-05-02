Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,656. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

