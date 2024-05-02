US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1736 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTWO opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

