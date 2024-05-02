US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1736 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTWO opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $49.29.
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.